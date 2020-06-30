Johnny Depp Brings Back Amber Heard’s Alleged Affairs With Elon Musk & James Franco In Court

Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp is embroiled in a divorce battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress accused him of physical assault and domestic violence. In return, the actor slapped a $50 million defamation suit on her. Apart from that, there’s another battle on-going with The Sun.

While reporting the 2015 infamous fight between Amber and Johnny, The Sun had termed the actor as a ‘wife beater.’ Owing to the same, the Fantastic Beasts actor sued New Group Newspapers along with their editor, Dan Wootton. Termed as the ‘Johnny Depp libel suit’, the case is witnessing new developments every week.

Last week, the tabloid officials had requested the judge to strike off the case. The defendants had asked Johnny Depp to handover the “Australian Drug texts.” However, he did not do so. The court took that into consideration that JD indeed breached a court order.

Amidst it all, now Johnny Depp’s lawyer has asked Amber Heard of all communications between her and her ‘Rocketman.’ It had previously been revealed in the court that Heard would often call Elon Musk by that term.

Not just that, David Sherborne, Johnny Depp’s lawyer has dragged James Franco as well. Previously, Franco was subpoenaed by the court over his alleged relationship with Amber.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has argued that his ex-wife was going out with both Elon and James while they were married. So, details regarding all communication with both men have been demanded in the court.

In response, Amber Heard’s lawyer has resisted the application for disclosure.

Now, it is to be seen where this new move of Johnny Depp leads his battle against The Sun.

