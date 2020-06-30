A few years ago, when Amber Heard had accused ex-husband, Johnny Depp of alleged domestic violence, she received huge support from everywhere. The internet was angry at Johnny for mistreating her and even canceled him. However, as the legal battle or Depp’s lawsuit against the Aquaman actress is proceeding further, Heard is losing the support. Many shocking facts and truth have come out in this course of time.

One strong support Amber Heard had was from #MeToo activist Amanda de Cadenet. Amanda, who was going to testify for the actress will no longer do it. The #MeToo activist heard the phone conversation recordings between Amber and Johnny Depp. Post listening to the audio, Amanda realised that it was Heard who was abusive towards Depp.

About the same, Amanda de Cadenet shared a declaration with Daily Mail. In her declaration, the #MeToo activist mentioned, “As a long time woman’s rights activist and survivor, it is my fundamental position to believe womxn who speak up about domestic or sexual assault. Historically womxn’s rights in this area have been chronically undermined and womxn have had their voices silenced. This is one of the reasons why, when Amber told me her version of the conflict between her and Johnny, it was my inclination to believe her and support her.”

She also mentioned how the audio conversation is the reason she won’t be testifying for Amber Heard. Her declaration further reads, “Recently acknowledged that I will not testifying (sic) in Johnny Depp’s upcoming defamation case against the Sun. I also acknowledged that new facts have come to my attention which has changed my perspective on this matter.”

“When the first audio tape was released, and I heard Amber being verbally abusive to Johnny, I was horrified,” de Cadenet added.

The #MeToo activist also mentioned that after listening to the audio, she texted Amber’s attorney Robbie Kaplan. Amanda told Robbie that she was appalled with the way Amber Heard was talking to Johnny and she’s not okay with it. Amanda no longer trusts the Aquaman actress and hasn’t talked to her since then. Amanda de Cadenet said it’s a painful realisation as she advocated and believed Amber wholeheartedly.

She added, “Emphasize that I have no further personal knowledge of what happened between Johnny and Amber, and no knowledge of the truth of her accusations against him.”

Johnny Depp’s Adam Waldman also told Daily Mail, “When Amanda de Cadenet, Amber Heard’s best friend and #MeToo activist recants her support for Ms. Heard and testifies against her, you know we have reached the beginning of the end of Ms. Heard’s abuse hoax against Johnny Depp.”

With Amada backing out and not supporting Amber anymore, this is a huge blow for the actress. We wonder how this will shape the lawsuit further.

