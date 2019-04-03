Joaquin Phoenix & Robert De Niro Starrer Joker Gets Its Release Date In India!

Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker will release in India on October 4.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film pan India, read a statement.

Oscar-nominated Phoenix will be seen essaying the title role alongside Oscar winner Robert De Niro.

Directed and co-written by Oscar nominee Todd Phillips, Joker centres around the life of the supervillain.

The superhero movie is a standalone film, separate from the DC Universe films that see actor Jared Leto playing the supervillain.

Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only expected to be a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale. The story explores a side of the Joker that no one has seen before.

The film is produced by Phillips and Bradley Cooper under their Joint Effort banner, and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

It also stars Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Bill Camp, Glenn Fleshler, Shea Whigham, Brett Cullen, Douglas Hodge and Josh Pais.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!