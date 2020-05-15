Jennifer Lopez Shares The First Look Of Her Daughter’s Book ‘Lord Help Me’

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme has authored a children’s book inspired by her “own daily prayers”.

Jennifer took to her Instagram and shared the first look of her daughter’s book “Lord Help Me!”

She captioned the image: “So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book ‘LORD HELP ME!'”Lopez added that the book will offer a way to embrace peace.

“This book will offer families a way to embrace the peace and power of everyday faith. It’s not out until 9/29, but you can pre order at the link in my bio. #PowerOfPrayer#ProudMama,” she added.

Recently, Lopez, who also has a son named Max, had spoken about motherhood. She had said motherhood has been her “greatest joy” as well as “biggest challenge”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!