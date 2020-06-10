Jennifer Aniston & Kim Kardashian Shares Their LOVE For This Special Item & It’s Not A Boy!

Like everyone else, celebrities have their ‘Guilty pleasures’ too. Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green from Friends wasn’t a great cook as we all know. Remember her ‘English Trifle’ from the series? We just can’t get over it till date. Contrary to that, the Morning Show actress is a great cook in real life and shares her ‘food guilty pleasure’ with the reality star, Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian has a huge pantry (by now everyone knows, as she took it to her social media accounts to show it to her fans who accused her of starving her kids) and as much as she loves to work out, she is also a big-time foodie.

According to Cheat Sheet, Jennifer Aniston loves NACHOS (well, who doesn’t) and so does Kim Kardashian. The Friends actress find it irresistible and don’t even mind picking it up from the floor and eating it (just middle-class thing).

Aniston shared her version of Nachos talking to Daily Mirror and said, “Just take a tortilla, cut it into triangles and throw ‘em in coconut oil.” The Morning Show actress also made enchiladas for friend and host Jimmy Kimmer and shared it on Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston loves her nachos with guacamole. Coming back to sharing her guilty pleasure with Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star couldn’t resist it too. She’s inspired by Mexican-food but tries to make it according to her taste and vegan preferences.

Kim Kardashian loves plant-based vegan tacos and shared her favourite recipe on her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle platform, Poosh.

Isn’t this amazing to share the same taste and preferences in food with someone? You just bond better with people over food, we feel.

