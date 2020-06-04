Iron Man To Avengers: Endgame, Fan-Made Trailer Ft. Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans & Others In MCU’s Horror World Is Dark & Intense!

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Marvel fans are the most passionate in the world. Every single day there’s either a fan theory, art, or video cut that’s going viral. Today is yet another interesting and spooky one! A fan has transformed the MCU films into a horror flick. Featuring Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America amongst others – the trailer is keeping us at the edge of our seats.

The video has been titled as ‘Avengers: You Were Supposed To Protect Us.’ Edited by a user named Full Belly, the video is 3 minutes, 7 seconds long. It witnesses a compilation of several MCU films like Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The edited video currently has 66,000 views.

Something to look out in the video is the confusion around Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man’s character. The editor has beautifully played with Tony Stark’s psyche. He is shown dealing with this regret of not doing enough for his Avengers squad.

With dialogues like the one where Chris Hemsworth’s Thor says Iron Man, “You were supposed to protect us,” – the video hypes you further. Robert Downey Jr, on the other hand, can be heard saying, “I’m the man who killed the Avengers.” To bring the emotional connect into play, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Tony Stark’s bond has been used!

Check out the beautiful fan edit below:

Fans seem to have loved this fan edit of Marvel switching into the horror genre.

“This is a film I want to see. Not the usual happy ending, hero’s save the world boring rubbish,” a fan commented.

Another Marvel fan wrote, “This gave me chills! This show of been endgames trailer”

