Besides her tremendous acting, Iron Man fame Gwyneth Paltrow is also known for her sassy attitude in the industry. We mean, you have to have GUTS to name your home brand candle ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ and ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’. Perfectly nailing the name game here, isn’t it?

Recently, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon – Home Edition and his son Moses Martin made a surprise appearance on the same. She had a lot of fun while chatting on the show.

Moses is 14-year-old from Gwyneth Paltrow’s previous marriage with Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she has bought a bo*b puzzle to her son “just for fun” and to keep him busy and entertained during the pandemic. Isn’t that something?

Gwyneth Paltrow also revealed how she’s keeping herself sane while working from home in the pandemic and said, “I’ve reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I’ve found hacks that make WFH (working from home) a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane.”

Isn’t Gwyneth Paltrow the quirkiest Mother of the year? Tell us your views on the same in the comments section below.

