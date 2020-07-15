Internet Cancels Captain America’s Best Friend ‘Bucky’ AKA Actor Sebastian Stan, Here’s What Happened!





Sebastian Stan, who is known for playing Marvel’s Winter Soldier has landed himself into big trouble. The actor has been victimized by Cancel culture as the hashtag #sebastianstanisoverparty becomes trending on Twitter.

It all started with a photo of Sebastian Stan’s rumored girlfriend Alejandra Onieva. On Monday, a Twitter user @angelas550 uploaded a screenshot of Alejandra’s photo dressed in Japanese Geisha attire with a friend. The caption of the photo was “Asian night.”

While sharing the screenshot @angelas550 wrote, “What the F**k is an “asian night” ARE YOU KIDDING ME????? THIS IS NASTY. #SebastianStan”

what the FUCK is an “asian night” ARE YOU KIDDING ME????? THIS IS NASTY. #SebastianStan pic.twitter.com/xzotoAFgQO — STAN TOM HIDDLESTON (@angelas550) July 14, 2020

The user continued, “I’m BEGGING y’all, retweet this. bring awareness to this. he was literally so late to comment on BLM and needed permission from his team to post about it. retweet this and get his teams attention so they can know they set him up with a RACIST woman.”

After that Sebastian Stan’s fan appealed to address the photo. But to their surprise, he or his PR team blocked all such accounts including @angelas550. On Tuesday, @angelas550 tweeted, “Soooooo …. I got blocked by Sebastian Stan for exposing his racist gf.”

soooooo …. I got blocked by Sebastian Stan for exposing his racist gf pic.twitter.com/YeH8uogFEq — STAN TOM HIDDLESTON (@angelas550) July 14, 2020

The Twitter user added, “IM SO F**KING HURT. I have literally stood by him for YEARS. As a member of the Asian community I was so upset by her post, I just wanted her to delete it and realize it was WRONG. he literally BLOCKED me.”

Later the controversial photo was removed by Alejandra Onieva but it seems that fans did not like Sebastian Stan’s silence over the matter. The fact that he had blocked them fuelled the fire. After this, Stan starts getting backlash from his fans and other Twitter users. Have a look at some of such tweets.

So much for being unproblematic. Don’t forget the fans supported you when you were in shitty movies and spoke out for you for better treatment. I didn’t forget 😤 I’m disappointed 😔 #sebastianstanisoverparty pic.twitter.com/vtO7Ti0CWl — city (@toureroda) July 14, 2020

#sebastianstanisoverparty imagine blocking ur fans for calling out ur racist ass gf pic.twitter.com/RsxuZWlXAh — 𝚏𝚛𝚊𝚗 was @bellamyshvcrux (@riddleshvrcrux) July 14, 2020

we knew this day would come next time choose better people dumbass and wear different shorts for fucks sake #sebastianstanisoverparty pic.twitter.com/005PHBkjLy — 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮 ♆ (@ambrosianthe) July 14, 2020

sebastian took his time to speak on blm, went to ibiza during a pandemic, went clubbing, didnt wear a mask when he was out, and now his girlfriend got exposed for being a racist, now that people are calling them out they’ve started blocking fans #sebastianstanisoverparty — ledina⁷ (@NIGH7WINGS) July 14, 2020

if sebastian stan's pr team is reading this, i used stan that man. i saw his movies in theatres and supported his career and shitty movies. i would like a refund #sebastianstanisoverparty — tisha ミ☆ (@buckysskywalker) July 14, 2020

