Internet Cancels Captain America’s Best Friend ‘Bucky’ AKA Actor Sebastian Stan, Here’s What Happened!

Sebastian Stan, who is known for playing Marvel’s Winter Soldier has landed himself into big trouble. The actor has been victimized by Cancel culture as the hashtag #sebastianstanisoverparty becomes trending on Twitter.

It all started with a photo of Sebastian Stan’s rumored girlfriend Alejandra Onieva. On Monday, a Twitter user @angelas550 uploaded a screenshot of Alejandra’s photo dressed in Japanese Geisha attire with a friend. The caption of the photo was “Asian night.”

While sharing the screenshot @angelas550 wrote, “What the F**k is an “asian night” ARE YOU KIDDING ME????? THIS IS NASTY. #SebastianStan”

The user continued, “I’m BEGGING y’all, retweet this. bring awareness to this. he was literally so late to comment on BLM and needed permission from his team to post about it. retweet this and get his teams attention so they can know they set him up with a RACIST woman.”

After that Sebastian Stan’s fan appealed to address the photo. But to their surprise, he or his PR team blocked all such accounts including @angelas550. On Tuesday, @angelas550 tweeted, “Soooooo …. I got blocked by Sebastian Stan for exposing his racist gf.”

The Twitter user added, “IM SO F**KING HURT. I have literally stood by him for YEARS. As a member of the Asian community I was so upset by her post, I just wanted her to delete it and realize it was WRONG. he literally BLOCKED me.”

Later the controversial photo was removed by Alejandra Onieva but it seems that fans did not like Sebastian Stan’s silence over the matter. The fact that he had blocked them fuelled the fire. After this, Stan starts getting backlash from his fans and other Twitter users. Have a look at some of such tweets.

