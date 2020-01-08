Inception: Just Like Many, Even Leonardo DiCaprio Has ‘No Idea’ About The Mind-Spinning Climax!

Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010) starring Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the best-made films in Hollywood. The film dealt with an interesting subject of dreams and reality and how human often find themselves stuck in its loop.

The film received great reviews all over the world from the critics and fans. However, the climax of the film is quite tricky and many people are still baffled over it. Was it a dream? Is it real? Many people are still looking for the right answers which only the makers know.

But does Leonardo DiCaprio himself knows what the climax meant? Well, even he isn’t sure. During a podcast with WTF With Marc Maron, the actor was asked about the film and the ending. Leonardo said, “I have no idea. You’re just focused on your character, man!”

He added, “I do get involved (with the story), but when it came to Christopher Nolan and his mind and how (Inception) was all pieced together, everyone was trying to constantly put that puzzle together.”

About the ending, he also said, “It depends on the eye of the beholder, I guess.”

It has been 10 years since Inception released. It’s truly a masterpiece and hence, many still talk about it!

What do you think of the climax of Nolan’s film? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

