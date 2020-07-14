Idris Elba is now all set to bring his art and talent to Apple TV Plus, as the actor has signed a first-look deal with the giant. Under the deal, the actor will be producing films and series for the platform via his Green Door Pictures production company.

With this new first-look deal with Apple TV Plus, Idris Elba aims to create global content for the platform. Elba founded Green Door Pictures production back in 2013 and has been behind a lot of acclaimed projects.

Under Green Door Pictures, Idris Elba has backed In The Long Run, Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie, short-form shows The Idris Takeover and 5×5 and upcoming movie Concrete Cowboy. With deal seems we are up for many such amazing shows.

Meanwhile, before Idris Elba, we have seen two first-look deals signed already. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Joans signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Though the same she aims to produce content from both India and West. Frida fame Salma Hayek also signed a deal with HBO Max.

However, Apple TV has a long list of Bollywood biggies who have signed first-look deals with them. Before Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Jason Katims, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Sharon Horgan, Alena Smith and Simon Kinberg have also done the same.

