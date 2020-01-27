Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best-spoken word album for “Becoming“, her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony’s pre-show.

Becoming” was read by Obama in the audiobook.

Here’s What Former US First Lady Michelle Obama Won A Grammy For

She was nominated alongside artistes including Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, reports Hollywood Reporter.

It was Obama’s first Grammy win. She was previously nominated for American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America in 2013.

Obama has joined a list of political winners in the Grammy category including Hillary Clinton, a fellow former first lady, as well as three US Presidents — Jimmy Carter (who won the award three times), Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with spoken recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

