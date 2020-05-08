Hayley Williams’ SHOCKING Revelations About Her Secret Therapy: “Nightmares Are Pretty F**ked”

Stay The Night singer Hayley Williams is out from rehab and it was confidential until now. This happened after she called it quits with Chad Gilbert. Their divorced affected the singer mentally and she was suffering from stress for which she eas even hospitalized.

It all happened a couple of years ago back in 2017 when both Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert announced their breakup. As they started going through the procedure of divorce, it was reported that Hayley Williams started to suffer from panic-inducing nightmares. The couple ended up sharing a joint-custody of their pet dog.

In a conversation with Vulture, she opened up about this rough phase of her life and said, “I had to get therapy. I was having a lot of bad dreams. I still do. Now I think the dreams I have are my body processing things so my consciousness doesn’t have to do it in the day like it’s working out the kinks.”

Hayley Williams also opened about her nightmares and panic attacks saying, “They’re pretty f**ked. There’s often the water in my dreams. I’ve always written about relationships using water metaphors. My most memorable recurring dreams from childhood are all water-related. I started to have a lot of those again (after the marriage split). It resulted in me having panic attacks, and I ended up in a hospital. I’d faint.”

Hayley Williams was also medically diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression (PTSD) and also undertook a secret consultation for the same. She added, “It’s been a slow lesson for me – how much power our emotions have on our physical health. It started to happen because I was in denial.”

She also highlighted her fair share of mistakes and said, “I found a facility where I could go and be in a safe group or by myself and talk… Talk therapy has been more important for me than medicine. I went through with the marriage because I had a lot of shame about the mistakes I’d made. I got into that relationship prematurely. He was not divorced (from his previous wife) yet. I was very lonely.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!