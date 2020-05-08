Avengers: Endgame Trivia #44: Did You Know Fans Bashed Marvel For Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther Poster?

Avengers: Endgame Trivia: We didn’t get to see much of Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther in Avengers: Endgame last year. But it is a known fact that BP is one of the most loved MCU films. Released in 2018, fans enjoyed how Marvel brought on the screen the life of Wakanda.

Chadwick Boseman made his entry in MCU as T’Challa with Captain America: Civil War (2016). The actor gained a huge fan following from his first MCU film itself. Hence, even his few minutes appearance during the climax of Avengers: Endgame made his fans happy. Now, what if we tell you that when Marvel shared the first poster of Chadwick Boseman led Black Panther in 2017, fans weren’t happy? Our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #44 is about the same.

In 2017, when Marvel revealed Black Panther’s first poster, fans called them out for poor editing and photoshop. In the poster, T’Challa is sitting on a throne. Fans were angrier as they weren’t happy with Spider-Man: Homecoming’s (2017) poster either. One of the fans had tweeted, “Was the Black Panther poster made by the same guy that made the horrible Spider-man:Homecoming poster?”

Check out a few reactions below:

The Black Panther poster is okay, but … hmm. pic.twitter.com/agdMPE9PLh — Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) June 9, 2017

So the new Black Panther poster is bad. I'll reserve my thoughts on the new suit til I see it action. Very comic accurate tho. Still excited pic.twitter.com/otTSyDiAV4 — Lucas Rémoussin (@LucasRemoussin) June 9, 2017

Was the Black Panther poster made by the same guy that made the horrible Spider-man:Homecoming poster? — The Below Average Masked Savage (@WhittyPosts) June 9, 2017

At that time, Marvel assured fans that they will release more posters of Black Panther later. However, in the end, fans forgave them because this Chadwick Boseman movie turned out to be a delightful watch. Not just the audience, even critics had praised the film a lot.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame might have shown us a little bit of T’Challa, but anyway he had a prominent part to play in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Also, fans will get to see Black Panther 2 in the coming two years as the makers announced a sequel to this Boseman starrer.

Black Panther 2 will be based on the life in Wakanda post Avengers: Endgame. There have been speculations that the makers will introduce Namor in the narrative. However, there’s no confirmation on the same yet.

That was our Avengers: Endgame trivia for the day. We will share another exciting fact or theory about your favourite films and superheroes every day.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!