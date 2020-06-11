Harry Styles Postpones His North American ‘Love On Tour’ Concert To Next Year Amid Global Pandemic

‘Adore You’ singer Harry Styles took to his Instagram handle to share an important update for his fans and followers regarding his ‘Love On Tour’ concert. The British singer took to his Instagram handle to announce that North American leg of his much-awaited ‘Love On Tour’ concert has been pushed further to 2021.

As per the original schedule, the ‘Love On Tour’ concert was set to kick start from 26th June this year from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. But now it will only start from 14th August 2021 from Tacoma Dome, Washington, as Harry Styles shared the brand new schedule.

Harry Styles penned a note on his Instagram handle in which he stated that the sudden change in schedule and plans was because of the current situation across the globe amid Coronavirus.

Harry Styles note read, ” This summer we were excited to be bringing Love On Tour to North America. However, due to the ongoing threat from Covid-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer. The well-being of my crew, and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road, as soon as it’s safe to do so. We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world. “

” I will be using this time to listen, and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all. H” concluded ‘Sign of the Times’ singer

Harry Styles also mentioned in the schedule that he will also be accompanied by singer Jenny Lewis during the tour. Also giving him a company will be Madison Cunningham and Orville Peck for the final two shows of ‘Love On Tour’ concert that will conclude in October end next year in New York.

