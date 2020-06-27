Happy Birthday Tobey Maguire! Did You Know The Spider-Man Actor Made Millions As A Poker Player?

Tobey Maguire rose to fame as Peter Parker with Spider-Man films but he hasn’t been that consistent with his appearances. He was a part of The Great Gatsby and was last seen in 2014’s Pawn Sacrifice.

Today, on Tobey Maguire’s birthday, we’ll be taking a look at an interesting aspect of his life. Apart from his acting skills, he was also very good at Poker. In fact, he made millions through the game. Tobey spent his childhood in poverty, so he was always driven to make big money.

In 2013, while talking to The Guardian, Tobey Maquire said, “As a kid, I was very poor. I mean, it’s all relative, but we would get groceries from neighbours. I always had a roof over my head, but I slept on couches of relatives, and some night we wandered into a shelter. My family had food stamps and government medical insurance. And I wanted to get out of that, so my ambition was initially to make money; I was pretty driven.”

“It’s about having your brain space occupied by worrying about what I’m going to eat or how I’m going to pay rent, which is something I have contended with in life. Once you’re not having to worry about that on a day-to-day basis, it allows you space to think about other things,” Tobey Maguire added.

Tobey Maguire even opened up about his drinking addictions, which he got rid at 19 years of age. He was helped by Alcoholics Anonymous. Speaking about the same, the Spider-Man actor said, “I stopped consuming any mind-altering substances when I was 19 years old. And I’ve been abstinent since then. In my late teens and early twenties, I started to do movies and got well known but I don’t think I indulged to any level that is abnormal. But I did as a teenager have some difficulty in that way and had to make some life decisions and change some of my behaviour. I got sober at 19 and have been sober since so there was no excess in that regard from 19 on.”

Writer Houston Curtis also once revealed that Tobey Maguire is really good at Poker and he is fully indulged into it. The same is the reason why the Spider-Man actor isn’t taking as many roles in films. He even stated that the actor could have made up to $30 to $40 million from the games.

It is also said that Player X played by Michael Cera in Molly’s Game was inspired by Tobey Maguire.

