Hanna Starring Esme Creed-Miles Renewed For Season 3, To Be Penned By Farr

Within weeks of the premiere of its second season, the Esme Creed-Miles starrer action drama series “Hanna” has been renewed for a third season.

The show spins a new world from the story of Joe Wright’s acclaimed 2011 film of the same name. British writer-producer David Farr, who co-wrote the original feature film, is driving the narrative of the show. “Hanna” is written and executive produced by Farr, who directed two episodes of the second season.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give ‘Hanna’ a third season,” said Farr, adding: “When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent, as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

The third season will be written by Farr.

With a cast led by Esme, Mireille Enos, and Joel Kinnaman, the first season of “Hanna” narrated the story of the young girl Hanna who has lived in a forest and has gained extraordinary physical abilities. It is about her experience with modern reality. It explored the dynamics of a father-daughter bond, emotional issues of a family while highlighting the dilemma of how teenagers grow in the modern world and do they ever fit in.

The eight-episode second season follows the journey of Hanna as she evades the pursuit of a “sinister government agency”, and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The second season also stars Yasmin Monet Prince, Dermot Mulroney and Anthony Welsh.

