Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Perfect Body During Vacation With Hubby Justin Bieber, WATCH

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of our favorite couples of all time. The couple is very much popular among youth and continues to give everyone #CoupleGoals. Recently, they went on a vacation to an unknown destination and the pictures are out.

Hailey is getting a charge out of a relaxing getaway with spouse Justin Bieber. On Tuesday, the beauty shared her pictures in a two-piece blue bovine print bikini to flaunt off her perfectly carved figure.

From the pictures, it was evident that Hailey Bieber just had a dip in the ocean and was on a total vacay mode.

Hailey Bieber didn’t reveal her vacation destination but from the pictures, we can tell it is surely a delightful place. But to celebrate the Fourth of July, the couple had a weekend trip to Utah.

Sharing the pictures of the ocean Hailey wrote, “My skin is always the best when I’ve spent time in the ocean.” And we couldn’t agree more to her statement.

Check out Hailey Bieber’s pictures below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Previously, her hubby Justin Bieber had also posted a picture with wife Hailey. They were together in their car, looking at each other straight in the eyes.

While showing gratitude, Justin wrote in the caption, ‘Thank you, Jesus, for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me I am enough,’He added: ‘Thank you that I no longer have to carry shame but can walk with my chest up and head held high knowing I am loved, chosen, and forgiven!’

Justin Bieber and Hailey are certainly a power couple!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!