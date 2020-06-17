



Gwyneth Paltrow’s candle by her home-brand Goop named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ was the talk of the Tinseltown for a long time. A lot of Hollywood celebrities bought it and appreciated it. Now, speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the Avengers: Endgame actress revealed about her new candle called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’.

Yes, you read that right. In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Gywneth Paltrow spoke about her newly launched candle called ‘This Smells Like My Orgasm’ and revealed that it’s more charged than the last one which was named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’.

Not just that, Gwyneth’s son with ex-husband and Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin, made a surprise appearance on the show. Yes, we are talking about Moses Martin here. He’s now 14 and Jimmy was surprised to see him all grown up so fast.

Jimmy later tells Gwyneth Paltrow that he’s a fan of her home-brand ‘Goop’ and shows a handful of products he shopped from the website and have been using for a while. To which the Avengers: Endgame actress jokingly says, “That’s why you look so handsome”.

Later, Jimmy hints at the newly launched candle without mentioning the name of the same and Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the ideology behind the same and says, “Punk rock and feminist”. She later shows the candle to Jimmy Fallon and he bursts into laughter. Talking about the packaging, the Avengers: Endgame actress said, “The box has fireworks” and both starts giggling.

This blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s se*y, surprising, and wildly addictive,” says Gwyneth Paltrow.

