Gunfire Breakout During Diplo’s Street Party At Sao Paolo, 2 Injured

Diplo aka Thomas Pentz was supposed to perform at Sao Paolo street party when an unwanted gunfire breakout. The singer is safe and was rushed immediately from the stage. A man and woman are reportedly shot during the breakout and are now out of danger.

The gunfire broke out because of theft. The witnesses have claimed that it all began when a man in the crowd snatched the chain from fellow reveler’s neck. Photographer Amauri Nehn told UOL: “Everyone on top of the truck bent down and security guards went to protect Diplo. Someone heard a shot and warned the people who were on top of the truck to duck. When everything calmed down, the security guards removed him [Diplo] from the truck.”

Diplo just went on the stage and was taking selfies and videos with fans when the breakout took place. The sudden chaos led to the cancellation of the street party parade.

The photographer further added, “I went to the side of the trio and saw a boy, who was hit in the abdomen, and a girl, who was hit in the leg. I didn’t hear the shots. The sound was loud and a lot of people shouting. Then I took the photos of the security guard protecting him.”

Well, we are glad that nothing major happened and that everyone is safe.

