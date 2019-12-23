Ranbir Kapoor Gets His Lips Injured While Playing Football, Still Makes Fans Happy With Selfies

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 super hit film Sanju. The film became his highest grosser of All Time and also his 1st 300 crores grosser.

Now after a gap of around 2 years, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra which is releasing in 2020. Meanwhile, the handsome and talented actor always remains in news for one reason or another.

Ranbir Kapoor who is a sports freak and loves playing football recently injured himself in the ground. It so happened that Ranbir along with his industry friends and star kids was playing football and ended up injuring his lips.

A video of Ranbir getting hurt and telling, “Thoda nahi zaada laga hai” is going viral. Have a look:

However, the star didn’t stop playing and also clicked selfies with his fans.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Ranbir’s Brahmastra which brings him opposite his girlfriend Alia Bhatt has been postponed due to heavy VFX work remaining. Apart from Brahmastra, he will also be seen in YRF’s Shamshera. Also, Ranbir Kapoor along with Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in for filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled next directorial.

The film, which also is produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films, will hit the big screens on March 16, 2021.

This will be the first time Ranbir & Shraddha will be soon together on the big screen.

