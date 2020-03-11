Grammy Winner Billie Eilish Takes Off Her Hoodie Amid Performance: “Though You’ve Never Seen My body, You Still Judge It”

Billie Eilish is the youngest singer to win five Grammy awards and create history with it. Billie just started her World Tour and gave a powerful message on body image. We have always seen Billie wearing covered clothes as she is not comfortable flashing her body. She has often spoken about it and how she feels under-confident about it.

In the video which is going viral on the internet, Billie, who was performing in Miami took off her hoodie on the stage during the performance. After taking off the hoodie, she immersed herself in a tar-like liquid substance and in the background with a voiceover, she narrated how people keep commenting about the way she dresses.

“You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body,” Billie said. “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me.”

Furthermore, Billie added, “If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

VIDEO: In an interlude, Billie takes off her hoodie and blouse, while speaking about body shaming. #WDWGMiamipic.twitter.com/XY9L00ntlb — Eilish Tour News (@EilishTourNews) March 10, 2020

Talking about her body size, Billie Eilish said, “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?”

Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth,” Billie concluded.

Billie has always been very vocal about her struggles. Be it depression or her body image, she fears none and speaks her mind always!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!