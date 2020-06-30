Good News For Harry Potter Fans As Its Role-Playing Game Gets A Release Schedule!

Harry Potter is the most popular franchise across the globe and there’s no doubt about it. Featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the series comprising eight fantasy films, holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. The franchise has its fans ranging in all age groups.

Now, those who are die-hard fans of Harry Potter and also possess a passion for gaming, there’s good news for you. The highly anticipated Role-Playing Game (RPG) is all set to release. In 2018, it created ripples with leaked footage and now, it’s set to get a full-fledged official release.

As per the report in Bloomberg, the RPG of Harry Potter will release in late 2021. It will be released by Avalanche Software. The report further states, “The game is currently scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in late 2021, but the report makes no mention of a PC release. It’s apparently an open world “re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas”.”

It is also learnt that the game will come out after the release of the next Batman game.

Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe recently slammed Harry Potter’s author JK Rowling for her controversial tweets on transgender people.

Earlier this month, Rowling received flak on Twitter when she criticised an opinion piece that used the phrase “people who menstruate” and said that discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex.

“Transgender women are women,” said Radcliffe, adding: “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

