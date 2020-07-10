Gigi Hadid's Father Does The Most 'Fatherly' Thing By Covering Up Her Baby Bump With An Emoji

Gigi Hadid is making news these days for her pregnancy. Even though the supermodel and also the girlfriend of Zayn Malik hasn’t spoken much about her pregnancy yet, fans and loved ones are super excited.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid’s dad Mohamed Hadid posted a throwback picture of the family in which all of them can be seen enjoying a picnic. But what caught everyone’s attention was how he hid her baby bump with the help of a fairy emoji.

Mohamed posted the picture and along with it, he shared how he misses every one during the lockdown. “Miss you, my beautiful family, under the willow Tree 🌳 Picnicking. @bellahadid @gigihadid @anwarhadid @dualipa @leahmccarthy Miss you all. 🥰” his caption read as saying.



Several fans noted it and asked Mohamed about it. An Instagram user wrote, “Why you cover up Gigi Hadid 🤔”

“Why is Gigi embarrass about her Pregnancy” another one wrote.

But at the same time, Mohamed and Gigi Hadid got support as well. An Instagram user’s comment read as saying, “Love the idea of the fairy covering your beautiful baby belly Gigi. Good for you keeping your private life yours.”

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend Rebecca Ferguson talked about the couple’s new journey.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Rebecca Ferguson said, “I’m really mindful about what I say, for Gigi Hadid. If I was pregnant, I’d never want to hear my baby father’s ex talking about me and my pregnancy.”

The X-Factor runner up also said, “So all I’ll say is, any baby news is good news because it means a lovely little life is coming into the world.”

