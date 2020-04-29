Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik’s Pregnancy News: Fans Share Hilarious Memes

Everyone woke up to exciting news of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting their first child. After their break-up, the couple got back together by the end of last year. A few months later, this big news has made all their fans happy.

As soon as the news broke that Zayn’s ladylove Gigi Hadid is pregnant, people took to Twitter to express their joy. While sharing their happiness, some people used this news as a perfect topic to make memes and they are quite funny.

These memes not only focus on Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, but a person also mentioned about his former One Director bandmates, Niall Horan and Harry Styles. These memes will definitely give you a good laugh.

Check out the memes below:

Zayn and gigi expecting a baby Every brown girl that fancies Zayn #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/301vRK6T6B — Hayyan (@Hayyan_197) April 29, 2020

niall and harry's reaction when they knew that 3/5 of one direction is having a baby.#HarryandNiall #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/9UfNOA40Dr — cassandra🌻 (@cassiepeaa) April 29, 2020

ZAYN AND GIGI ARE EXPECTING A CHILD I'M SO HAPPY FOR THEM I'M LITERALLY CRYING RN😭😭😭😭😭😭 THEY'RE GONNA BE AMAZING PARENTS😭😭😭😭😭😭#ZaynMalik #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/2A6RwM8vaB — yaren :) (@yyd413) April 28, 2020

Me after reading an article about Zayn and Gigi having a baby #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/wWXmuMdLjX — açelya✈️ (@acelya_6100) April 28, 2020

Aren’t these memes hilarious?

Meanwhile, as per the reports, Gigi Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant and the couple is very happy. They will soon make an official announcement about the same. So far, only Gigi and Zayn’s family members and close friends know about it.

Last week, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrated the latter’s 25th birthday amid the lockdown. Hadid took to her Twitter page to share all the fun they were having together. The stunning couple was accompanied by Bella Hadid too. We wonder what the couple will say once they see all these memes on the social media. Also, we can’t wait for the duo to announce this great and happy news with all of us.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!