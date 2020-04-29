Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal Hilarious FRIENDS Episode Type Title For The Film!

Avengers: Endgame completed a year of its release but still has fans talking about it today. The film left fans with hundreds of questions and thanks to social media, they got a chance to have a live chat about the same. Film’s writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely recently answered a lot of film-related serious and hilarious questions put forward by fans.

Just like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, FRIENDS sitcom has a huge fan following. So one of the fans asked the Avengers: Endgame writers what would the name both Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War if they were FRIENDS episodes. The answer they gave will make you LOL.

During #QuarantineWatchParty for Avengers: Endgame, a fan asked, ” what would IW and Endgame be called if they were Friends episodes? #QuarantineWatchParty #infinitywar”. To this, the writers replied, “The One With The Infinity Gauntlet. And…Avengers: Friendgame.”

Read the tweet below:

The One With The Infinity Gauntlet. And…Avengers: Friendgame. https://t.co/bbzI1bcQtj — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

This is quite a creative name and even suits the storyline of both films. We wonder what the cast of Avengers: Endgame and FRIENDS have to say about this amazing crossover of their titles!

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame was the last MCU film for actors Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans who played Iron Man and Captain America, respectively. There are reports that RDJ will be seen in Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. However, the news is not confirmed yet.

What do you think of this FRIENDS type title for Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

