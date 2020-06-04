George Floyd Row: Jennifer Aniston & Mark Ruffalo Call Out Mark Zuckerberg For Not Pulling Down Donald Trump’s ‘Violent’ Post From Facebook

George Floyd’s killing sent shock waves across the world, and what followed is being witnessed by us all. What added more fuel to the fire was US President Donald Trump’s ‘insensitive’ tweet, and Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook not taking it down. Now actors including Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo have slammed the Facebook head honcho and asked him the reason for not pulling Trump’s post down.

The tweet by Donal Trump that glorified violence and justified George Floyd’s killing, read, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

As the tweet received backlash, Twitter was quick to pull it down. But Facebook still has the post up. There were reports that many Facebook employees requested Mark Zuckerberg to take it down. Joining them are FRIENDS fame Jennifer Aniston and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo.

Calling out Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Ruffalo wrote, “Dear Mark Zuckerburg, It is my hope that one day you will see how you are the greatest purveyor of double speak and arbiter of misinformation.”

He added, “I hope you will see that you are helping to destroy the world and finally do what is right for your children and all of the children. You built your empire off of our information, you owe us the truth.”

It is my hope that one day you will see how you are the greatest purveyor of double speak and arbiter of misinformation. (1/2) https://t.co/mT1HKBUTkn — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 3, 2020

I hope you will see that you are helping to destroy the world and finally do what is right for your children and all of the children. You built your empire off of our information, you owe us the truth. (2/2) — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 3, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, called out Mark Zuckerberg in her Instagram story. She put up a graphic that had messages from the people upset with the Facebook head honcho. Aniston even went ahead on and called him Donald Trump’s PR.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that he will soon review the process. He will be setting new rules for the company, to deal with harmful content being put up.

