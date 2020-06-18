Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd, who died in police custody, has thanked rapper Kanye West for paying for her college education.

The Stronger singer has promised to entirely cover the six-year-old’s fees, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education. Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family,” Gianna posted on Instagram.

Gianna also tagged Kanye West’s wife and reality star Kim Kardashian along with the hashtag “#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”.

Meanwhile, after music and fashion, rapper West is ready to explore the beauty and skincare industry.

According to TMZ, he has decided to expand his Yeezy clothing and sneaker line into beauty and skincare products, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 43-year-old rapper-designer has filed legal documents for trademarks in make-up, face masks, nail polish, shaving cream, deodorant, aromatherapy pillows, amongst others. His decision to get into the skincare industry puts him in line of competition with his wife Kim Kardashian and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner — who already have widely popular skincare brands.

