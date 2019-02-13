Game of Thrones star Lena Headey has slammed trolls who criticised her for not wearing make-up in one of her Instagram videos.

Headey took to Instagram to call out one of the social media users who bluntly replied to her video saying, “Don’t record yourself without make-up again”, reports usatoday.com.

Headey wrote: “I shall continue to not wear make-up. Go f**k yourself.”

View this post on Instagram I shall continue to not wear make up. Go fuck your self A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Feb 12, 2019 at 2:55am PST

Following the backlash, actress Emilia Clarke came out in support of her and applauded her response writing, “Preach beautiful woman.”

Headey essays the role of Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. The final season of the hit series will bow out in April this year.

