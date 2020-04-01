“Game Of Thrones” star Sophie Turner is “kind of loving” being in quarantine with pop star husband Joe Jonas.

Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, opened up about how she’s coping during crisis in an interview with Conan O’Brien on “CONAN At Home”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’m kind of loving it. I’m an introvert, I’m a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” Turner said when asked how she’s managing with social distancing.

She added that the only time she leaves the house is when she has to goes walk their dog.

Turner says currently everything is working in her favour.

“Joe and I… everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It’s like a prison for him, but it’s great for me,” she added.

