We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s episode of FRIENDS trivia and we have already got you a new one. Today’s trivia episode is based on Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbani. We all love him and can’t get enough of his cute chirpy attitude but in real life, but in real life, he has always been this serious kind of gentleman.

Not a lot of fans know that Matt LeBlanc auditioned with just 11 dollars in his pocket. Yes, you read that right. And not just that, when he received his first paycheck, he got himself a hot dinner. Well, that’s just Joey for us ladies and gentlemen!

The series starred Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller got herself a new car from the first paycheck, she received. They all started with $22,500 for an episode in the first season and in the second season, Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller received a pay raise and started getting $40,000 an episode. Now, that’s a huge raise, isn’t it?

