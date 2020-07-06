Frank Sinatra ‘s Daughter Nancy Sinatra Claims Her Father LOATHED Donald Trump

Donald Trump is one of the most controversial public figures in the world. He keeps finding himself into one or the other velitation either by his statements or by his actions. As you must be aware that Donald Trump expressed on last Friday at Mount Rushmore that he wished to create a ‘National Garden of American Heroes’ which would include Frank Sinatra.

It seems that this statement has landed Donald Trump in a new controversy. Frank’s ex-wife Mia Farrow did not like Trump’s announcement and wrote on twitter, ‘Frank Sinatra would have loathed Donald Trump’.

Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra were married for a brief period of two years. After Mia’s tweet, Frank Sinatra’s daughter from his first marriage came forward and agreed with her stepmother Mia Farrow by replying on Friday ‘He actually did loathe him.’

Nancy Sinatra, 80, who is eldest among three children that Frank had with his first wife Nancy Barbato has openly criticized Donald Trump in the past too.

Reportedly in 2017, the late singer’s manager Elie Weisman mentioned in his book that in 1990 Frank Sinatra had told Trump to “go f*** himself” after Donald Trump remarked that he was paying Frank too much to sing at his Atlantic city casino.

The whole incident enraged Frank Sinatra so much that he did not perform at Atlantic city. Instead, he chose to perform at the Sands Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

