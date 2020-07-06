FRIENDS: These Behind The Scene Pictures Starring Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & Courteney Cox Is Nothing But Sheer BLISS

If you ask us, there’s only one thing that’s keeping us going in this pandemic, and that is by the end we will get to see a FRIENDS reunion episode. Yesterday we had reported that there will be no live audience while shooting the reunion episode and it has already broken our hearts.

But what if we told you something that will immediately cheer up your mood.

Yes, we aren’t kidding. We have some old yet GOLD behind the scene pictures from the sets of FRIENDS.









The cast of FRIENDS consists of Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Courteney Cox in pivotal roles.

Take a look at pictures here:

Meanwhile, the creator of the show has hinted that it might go on the floors in August. Reportedly a lot of production houses will soon resume shoot amid the ongoing pandemic, and will take all the necessary precautions for the safety of their cast and crew.

While talking to The Wrap, Marth Kauffman (one of the creators of the show) revealed that “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

So, here it is. We can’t wait for more behind the scene pictures from FRIENDS. Can you?

