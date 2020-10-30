Former Victoria's Secret Model Angel Karlie Kloss & Husband Joshua Kushner To Be Parents Soon!

Former Victoria Secret Angel Karlie Kloss is Pregnant. The supermodel is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. The couple last week celebrated their second wedding anniversary after getting married in October 2018.

Advertisement

Karlie and Joshua, who is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, got married in a second ceremony held in Wyoming in 2019. Several celebrities like Diane von Furstenberg, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were in attendance. The model even converted to Judaism for Joshua prior to their marriage.

Advertisement

PEOPLE exclusively confirms that the 28-year-old model is pregnant with her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. A source close to the couple said to the publication, “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother.”

The founder of Kode with Klossy got engaged to Kushner, an investor and businessman, in summer 2018, after dating for almost 6 years. At that time a source told the publication “He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York.”

However, later Karlie Kloss confirmed her engagement on Instagram posting a sunset selfie of her and her then-new fiancé. She also captioned her picture, I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍”

During an interview with Vogue Magazine UK, she said, “It wasn’t enough to just love Josh and make this decision for him. This is my life and I am an independent, strong woman. It was only after many years of studying and talking with my family and friends and soul searching that I made the decision to fully embrace Judaism in my life and start planning for a future with the man I chose to marry.”

Through the marriage, Karlie is related to Joshua’s older brother Jared, and his wife, Ivanka Trump, who are senior advisors to President Donald Trump in the White House. Despite their close ties to Trump, the couple is Democrats. She even supports Joe Biden, who is the presidential candidate for White House in this year’s election.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Get MARRIED Secretly – All The Scoop You Need!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube