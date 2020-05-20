Former Pink Floyd Member Roger Waters Makes A Shocking Revelation: “I Am Banned By David Gilmour From The Website”

Seems like all is not well between singer Roger Waters and his former bandmate David Gilmour as the latest video posted by the former is a proof. Ever since Roger left the Pink Floyd band in 1985, their relations have been icy cold.

Roger recently posted a video on YouTube in which he has accused David of banning him from Pink Floyd’s official website. Roger is furious as the stuff related to him isn’t visible on the site. He reasons his exit from the band is the thing that disrupted the good relations between him and fellow bandmate.

In the video, he quotes, “Nothing from me is on the website. I am banned by David Gilmour from the website. David thinks he owns it. I think he thinks because I left the band in 1985 that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, and that I’m irrelevant, and that I should keep my mouth shut. We’re all welcome to our opinions.”

Check out the video below:

Roger also adds that he once tried repairing the bond but the attempt wasn’t fruitful. “A year ago, I convened a sort of Camp David for the surviving members of Pink Floyd at a hotel at the airport in London. where I proposed all kinds of measures to get past this awful impasse that we have and the predicament we found ourselves in. It bore not fruit, I’m sorry to say,” he adds.

He further states that followers follow the group because all members of the band contributed equally. “One of the things I asked for, I suggested that because whoever the 30 million of you are that subscribe to the web page, you do so because of the body of work the five of us created,” Rogers continues.

Meanwhile, Pink Floyd was founded in 1965 including Roger Waters, Syd Barrett, Nick Mason and Richard Wright. David Gilmour joined the band in 1967.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!