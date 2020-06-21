Father’s Day 2020: Billy Graham once rightly said, “A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets of the society.” We often shower love on our mother but don’t usually express it to our father. You don’t need a special day to celebrate Father’s Day but every day is a father’s day as we are all blessed to have the man who has been there for us from the second we were born.

In fact, I personally believe that a father is at times more supportive than a mother. You wouldn’t want to discuss your relationship with your mother sometimes because of their over the top reaction like ‘Hey maa! Mata Ji’ but father, who would understand the situation and calmly handle it.

Here are some of the modern-day dad’s in Hollywood from Brad Pitt to Chris Hemsworth to Will Smith who are redefining dad goals!

BRAD PITT:

Brad Pitt has six kids with ex-wife, Angelina Jolie and always been a doting dad to all his kids. We have often seen him going out with kids and having one hell of a time. He defines a father-kids relationship to a new Gen-Z level. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has dated some of the most beautiful women in the world, who better than him to give you advice for your love life. Isn’t it?

After his divorce with Angelina Jolie, the kids have been living with the Maleficent actress but the Fight Club actor has unlimited visiting hours allotted to meet his children. In fact, Pitt stays quite close to Jolie’s abode so that their kids get to spend equal time with both the parents.

ASHTON KUTCHER

Imagine Ashton Kutcher as your dad? Sounds cool, isn’t it? You can poop in his lap and puke on his hands. Disgusting, we know but imagine a life like that.

The No Strings Attached actor has often spoken about his kids on national Tv and shows and how they’re growing up really fast. And not just that, you also get to go to watch matches of Tennis, Basketball etc.

CHRIS HEMSWORTH

No offence, but here comes the coolest dad on the block, Chris Hemsworth! Imagine, Thor aka God of Thunder as your father; you can literally play with his Mjolnir and no one would snatch it away from you because the god has himself given you the powers to do so.

Gosh! Remember the time when Chris’ son crashed one of his interviews? That was the best interview till date.

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS

We all cherished what Neil Patrick Harris gifted us as the legendary Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. Though being the most irresponsible, his character arc made him the most responsible of the lot.

His transition of being the ‘uncle Barney Stinson’ to his brother James’ (Wayne Brandy) kid is one of the most beautiful written sequences in the show. He married David Burtka in 2014 and is surely an uber-cool modern dad in real life too.

WILL SMITH

Now imagine a dad who would be total kickass at rapping, acting and doing stunts? Sounds cool, isn’t it? Will Smith is one such dad who can literally beat you at anything. You would want to accompany him everywhere because a little too biceps never hurt nobody!

Will Smith has often spoken about his relationship with his kids and is one of the most supportive father in the industry. He has been there for them through thick and thin.

Don’t forget to make your fathers feel a little too special today. They DESERVE it!

