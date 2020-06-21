Kylie Jenner may have split with Travis Scott but she is not holding herself back from honouring him during Father’s Day. Both American stars co-parent 2-year-old Stormi Webster together so it’s a big day for them.

Reportedly, Kylie Jenner is planning to celebrate Father’s Day in a big way with Travis Scott as she is very grateful to him.

A source close to Kylie has been quoted as saying to Hollywood Life, “Kylie always goes very all out when it comes to celebrations and gifts and she will definitely put in the same effort for Travis on behalf of Stormi,”

“Out of all the Kardashians she seems to like to spoil the most and Travis’ Father’s Day will be no different,” the source further added.

Travis is a great father who keeps on sharing cute pictures of him and Stormi with his Instagram fans. Recently he bought a $23.5 million dreamy mansion in Los Angeles in which he has two junior master suites. Reportedly, one of them will be claimed by none other than Stormi Webster.

Appreciating Travis as a father the source said, “He’s a great father to Stormi and (Kylie’s) very thankful to have him no matter what. Her mom has instilled in her that it doesn’t matter what happens between the parents, the kids always come first and Kylie is a firm believer in that.”

Isn’t that lovely?

Talking about the bonding between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott even after the split, the source said, “Kylie is very good to Travis. They talk multiple times a day and are in a great place. Even though she and Travis had a small rough patch, they’re better than ever and she’ll make sure he feels loved and special. Kylie will also do something for her dad Caitlyn with (sister) Kendall.”

