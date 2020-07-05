Fast & Furious Trivia: Vin Diesel & Paul Walker Led Bank-Vault Stealing Scene Was Shot In A Way You Can NEVER Imagine

Fast & Furious Trivia: Fast & Furious is one of the most loved Hollywood franchises. One of the main reasons that people in such a huge number love this series is the kind of action and thrill it provides to the genre lovers. Be it the larger than life personalities of F&F star cast or the high octane action, the series is always a perfect watch, if you are looking for a great time pass.

Today we’ll discuss an interesting trivia about Fast Five which will surely leave you fascinated. Before reading this trivia, just try to remember the climax scene in which Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) execute the stealing of a huge bank vault.

The mentioned climax scene of Fast Five has got enough thrills to keep you on the edge of your seat as the two drag it through the streets of Rio behind their cars. But do you know it was not what it seemed?

Well, the filmmaker actually shot those scenes with the vault but it wasn’t being dragged. Fast Five’s stunt coordinator once revealed for Vanity Fair that they created a mock-up fit around a truck that was linked to the cars of Vin & Paul. So while it looked like they were pulling the vault, it was actually moving on wheels behind them.

Well, of course, there were huge challenges in making it look like what people want to see. To shoot it convincingly, there was a detailed plan at place which has been explained in the video below. Watch out:

Mind blown?

