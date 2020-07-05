Avengers: Endgame Trivia #97: Is 'I Hate You 3000' A Thing? Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man Was Written By Stan Lee To Be Hated

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #97: Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man though surely has been one of the most-loved superheroes of all time, but he was written by Stan Lee with an odd way to get introduced. We know him as the genius, billionaire, playboy and philanthropist.

But, did you know, Stan Lee actually wrote Iron Man’s character for people to hate him? Though he had a master-plan in mind for him which worked well. Just for putting it out there, how cool/uncool would ‘I Hate You 3000’ sound?

In an interview with Total Film, Stan Lee had said, “I think I gave myself a dare. It was the height of the Cold War. The readers, the young readers, if there was one thing they hated, it was war, it was the military. So I got a hero who represented that to the hundredth degree.”

On Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, he also said, “He was a weapons manufacturer, he was providing weapons for the army, he was rich, he was an industrialist. I thought it would be fun to take the kind of character that nobody would like, none of our readers would like, and shove him down their throats and make them like him… and he became very popular.”

Amid all these odds, Stan Lee wrote Iron Man, starting from 2008 Marvel turned him into a successful film franchise. Not just this, his movie stands as the base for all the Avengers’ madness we witnessed thereafter. Whatever Stan had in his mind, we love Iron Man infinity!

