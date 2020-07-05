Chris Evans Messed Up The Auditon For THIS Seth Rogen Film 3 Times Describing It As A ‘Fu**ing Nightmare’

Every great actor has that one audition story in which he/she must’ve been chaotic and not being able to act. Chris Evans, who went on to become Marvel’s Captain America, also has one and it’s pretty dismal.

We’ve all known Chris Evans as this wonderful actor, who doesn’t just act good but is also aware wholly about how cinema works. But there was a horrid time when he was auditioning for Seth Rogen’s 2009 film Observe And Report.

In an interview with Backstage, Chris Evans said, “I walked in the room, and there were Seth and the director and a producer. For some reason, my brain just started shrieking, just screaming, ‘No, no, no.’ I began my audition, and about three lines in, I got this wave of sweats and my face went red. Mid-audition, I said, ‘I’m sorry, guys. I’m sorry. I’ve got to stop.’”

On the second try, Chris Evans said, “I go into the hallway, I collect my thoughts. I’m laughing at myself. Go back in, we start up again, and it f*cking happens again. My face just goes so red. I start sweating and I have to stop again.”

Chris Evans described this as a ‘fu*king nightmare’ to his agent. He went for the third time, “They got me back in a couple of days later and I’m back in. Don’t you f*cking know, it happened again! There’s a wave of heat and sweat and I had to stop again. And I just say, ‘Guys, I’m so sorry…I’m just going to go.’ I did not get that role.”

This surely is an inspirational anecdote by Chris Evans explaining how we should never quit. Yes, the result wasn’t something he expected, but this gave him the confidence of getting back up after falling for multiple times.

