Last year, Jon Favreau’s The Lion King stirred up a storm all across the globe. Apart from the critical acclaim, the film clocked a whopping sum of $1.6 billion globally. So, it was quite obvious for makers to come up with another instalment and cash it on the popularity of predecessor.

Over the last few months, it’s being learnt that that Walt Disney is planning a second part to its 2019’s success. Rumours were rife that it would be a combination of prequel and sequel and viewers will get to experience a never-seen-before narration. But now, the studio itself has made a huge proclamation.

It was on 10th December, on the occasion of Disney Investor Day, the studio revealed it big plans for Disney+ catalogue. As revealed, Barry Jenkins will helm The Lion King 2 and it will be a prequel. Disney even tweeted to announce the same. The tweet reads, “A prequel to the live-action The Lion King is in development from @BarryJenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. @HansZimmer, @Pharrell Williams, and @NicholasBritell will provide the music.”

Check out the tweet of The Lion King 2’s proclamation below:

A prequel to the live-action The Lion King is in development from @BarryJenkins, director of the Oscar-winning film Moonlight. @HansZimmer, @Pharrell Williams, and @NicholasBritell will provide the music. 🦁 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Are you excited to witness Mufasa and Simba’s magic?

The 2019 film was a remake of the 1994 animated version which was a massive hit. The film was a first of its kind, where the studio used high-end technology to create photo-realistic animals and the African landscape. The film also had some big names from Hollywood and Bollywood voice them for the English and Hindi versions respectively.

Now with Barry Jenkins taking the legacy, the anticipation for the project is too high. Jenkins, while expressing his happiness, spoke how he helped his sister raise two young boys and lived with these characters. He calls this opportunity a dream come true.

Speaking of overtaking the job from Jon Favreau, Barry Jenkins had said, “Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true,” as per The Hollywood Reporter.

