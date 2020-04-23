Extraction Star Rudhraksh Jaiswal REVEALS His Mom Didn’t Even Know Who Chris Hemsworth Or Thor Is: “She Was Like Who Is He?”

Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, releases this Friday and the buzz around the film is crazy. It’s directed by Sam Hargrave, who has has been the stunt director for almost all the Marvel films including Avengers: Endgame, the biggest of all. The film is produced by Joe Russo who is one of the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Besides Chris, Extraction stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Priyanshu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rudhraksh revealed his reaction when he told his mother that he’ll be working opposite Chris in the film.

“When I got to know I would be working with Chris Sir, it was like a dream cum true. My heart skipped a beat. I went up to my mom and told her that I would be working with Chris Hemsworth and Netflix for a film and she was like who is Chris Hemsworth? And Sam? (smiles). My mom watches a lot of Hindi films and doesn’t know who Thor is. When she googled him, she finally realised how big this is,” said Rudhraksh.

When asked if he remembers the first time he met Chris, Rudhraksh said, “Yes, I do. Actually, the first day in Ahmedabad, we were doing the camera test and after that, the next day, I was in my tent with my mum sitting next to me. So, there was like a window cut out and I was looking through it every second because I knew Chris Sir is going to come on sets and I was really excited. He came on sets and there was trance music playing and there was this positive vibe. I remember Avengers: Infinity War had realised that time so I went up to him and said some iconic dialogues from the movie and he repeated them and gave me a hug and said, ‘Nice one, Rudy.’ That’s when our friendship started.”

