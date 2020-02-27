Eva Mendes On Playing A Villain: “Disney, I’m All Yours, Disney”

Actress Eva Mendes has revealed that she would like to play a Disney villain.

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, Mendes spoke about how motherhood has limited her choices on the screen, and also spoke of the desire to do a Disney project, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Acting is something that I will always love. It’s just like now that I have children, I’m kind of extreme. There are just so many things I won’t do. Like I won’t do most of the movies I’ve done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don’t want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don’t want to do anything too s*xual or s*xual at all.”

“So I’m basically like, ‘Disney, I’m all yours, Disney’. That’s all that’s left,” she said.

And she prefers doing the role of a Disney villain, rather than that of a princess.

“I’m more of the villain kinda type of girl. I’m more of the Ursula type … I like the villains of the Disney movies. They’re fun,” Mendes added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!