Emily Blunt On Mary Poppins Returns Soundtrack: “It Was Just Like A Lovely Respite From Boozing”

Actress Emily Blunt says lending her vocals for the “Mary Poppins Returns” soundtrack was “so medicinal”.

“Mary Poppins” is known for its songs, usually sung by the lead actress, immortalised by the veteran actress Julie Andrews in the 1964 original.

The latest rendition of the franchise, “Mary Poppins Returns“, continues this tradition by having the lead actress Blunt lend her vocals for seven songs.

On the recording for the soundtrack, Blunt said: “I found it ever so medicinal. On my days off I would go to meet the songwriters and they’d be crafting these incredible songs. It was just like a lovely respite from boozing. Like I felt very comfortable with them by the time we did the recording.”

“I mean we recorded these songs with 100-piece orchestra. It was truly a moving experience. You sing it with them so they can hear your tempo. It was wild.”

It features tracks like “The place where lost things go”, “Can you imagine that?!” and “The Royal Doulton Music Hall”.

“To be able to lend my vocals to some of these songs has been such a huge honour. I think I felt less pressure approaching it in this way than I would doing an adaptation of something that’s been done before, because it’s not comparative,” said Blunt.

“You’ve only got songs that have effectively been catered to me, and what my ability is. So in that way, it’s an incredibly collaborative experience and one that I was invited into, but I think these songs, even though you have not heard them before, there’s something about the music that feels familiar. I think that’s always the sign of a great song,” she added.

“Mary Poppins Returns” will be aired on April 26 on Star Movies in India.

