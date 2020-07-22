Elon Musk, 49, had welcomed his seventh child in May. It is his first child with his girlfriend, Grimes. Elon has recently shared a picture of his child X Æ A-Xii on Twitter on Tuesday. The Tesla CEO showed his funny side with a quirky caption. Read on to know further.

The world’s fifth-richest man captioned the photo that his kid is almost three months old, and he still cannot use a spoon yet. Elon wrote in German’ Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen,’ which translates into: ‘the baby can’t use a spoon yet’.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

In the picture, Elon Musk looked casual in his black jeans, a grey T-shirt, and a dark shirt. He accessorized himself with a blue bandana. He was evidently looking like a dotting father as he held X Æ A-Xii with love. He and Grimes call him ‘little X’ for short.

The picture immediately got viral, with fans liking and retweeting it. Elon’s picture with X Æ A-Xii got 15.7K retweets and 280.1K likes. One Twitter user wrote, ‘First the spoon, then the controller.’ While another wrote, ‘Please share a photo of how you give him the bottle!! The world is a better place with regular X content.’

On Monday afternoon, Elon Musk became the world’s fifth-richest man after his net worth hit $74 billion owing to Tesla’s ongoing stock rally. His wealth was worth just under $25 billion as of March and stood at number 31 on Forbes’ rich list. Elon’s wealth has tripled since then.

