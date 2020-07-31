Ellen DeGeneres FINALLY Breaks Her Silence On Her Workplace Accusations, Gets Emotional & Says, “ I Am Sorry…”

Ever since the pandemic began, America’s most celebrated host, Ellen DeGeneres has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From her staff accusing her of cutting down on salaries to ill behaviour at the workplace to trouble in paradise with wife Portia de Rossi; the Ellen Show host is going through a tough time it seems.

A while ago, few former employees of The Ellen Show called out Ellen and her toxic work culture and following to the same, Warner Bros have led to an investigation for the same.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Ellen DeGeneres has written an internal letter to the staff and has addressed all the allegations against the workplace.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” Ellen wrote in her letter.

She further added, “I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that… As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

“I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop. As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me.”

“It’s been way too long, but we’re finally having conversations about fairness and justice. We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others… I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”

First obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen DeGeneres concluded the letter by saying, “I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world. I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience. If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then. Stay safe and healthy. Love, Ellen.”

