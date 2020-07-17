Ellen DeGeneres' Dog Wolf Passes Away; Kris Jenner, Courteney Cox & Celebs Mourn The Loss

Ellen DeGeneres is grabbing the headlines recently for not so good reasons. The US host was criticised by her old employees and guests. Later, she was accused of being a part of a child trafficking operation too. There have also been rumours of her troubled marriage with Portia de Rossi.

Amid all this happening in her life, Ellen lost her dog Wolf and mourned the loss on Instagram. DeGeneres took to Instagram and posted a picture with her pet & Portia. She captioned the pic, “Last night we had to say goodbye to our dog, Wolf. He brought us so much love and joy. I hope we did the same for him.”

Check out Ellen DeGeneres’ post below:

Other Hollywood and American TV celebs joined Ellen DeGeneres in mourning the loss of Wolf. Kris Jenner took to her comment section and posted heartbreak emojis. Courteney Cox aka Monica or Friends also wrote, “So hard. 💔💔💔”

Singer and songwriter, Joshua Radin also commented, “Oh no!! I’m so sorry 💔💔”

We hope the departed soul rests in peace!

Meanwhile, there have been rumours around The Ellen DeGeneres Show getting cancelled. It happened after she was accused of mean behaviour. Nikkie de Jagger and DeGeneres’ bodyguard have previously called her out for mean behaviour. However, the producers of the show rubbished these claims.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!