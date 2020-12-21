After Taylor Swift and Eminem had released their albums recently, singer Ed Sheeran has dropped his new song, “Afterglow,” with an accompanying performance video. He had announced that he will be stepping back from performing last year, in order to focus on his family life.

The 29-year-old crooner and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl, Lyra Antarctica, in August this year. His new song “Afterglow” has been filmed in one continuous shot, wherein he can be seen singing a love ballad. Read on to know more.

Ed Sheeran in the song can be heard singing, “We were love drunk waiting on a miracle / Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow/ So alone in love like the world had disappeared / Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go / I will hold on tighter ’til the afterglow.” Reportedly, the British singer co-wrote the new song with David Hodges and FRED.

The singer on Monday shared the news about “Afterglow” on Instagram alongside a clip. In the caption, Sheeran wrote that he wrote the song last year and he wanted to release it now. He wrote, “It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.” Take a look at the video here:

Ed Sheeran on Sunday teased about the song on Sunday. He shared the tune’s cover art and wrote, “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present.”

Meanwhile, the Shape Of My Heart singer took to social media in December that he is taking a break from music and social media. At that he wrote, “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again. The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.”

He further wrote, “I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read. I’ll be off social media until it’s time to come back. To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

