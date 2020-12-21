Gal Gadot has been promoting her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 ahead of its theatrical and HBO Max release. The film is reportedly set to be released in India in the highest number of screens on December 24. While fans are excited about the WW84, the actress has revealed about her appearance in a future Fast & Furious movie.

Gal made her first appearance as Gisele in the fourth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise. She then appeared in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, wherein in the climax sequence, she dies. Even though she made a cameo appearance in Fast and Furious 7, it was cut from the final edit of the movie.

Since then fans have been wondering whether they would get to see Gal Gadot in the next instalment of Fast and Furious franchise. The speculations began after the F9 trailer revealed Sung Kang’s return as Han, who was believed to be dead in the franchise.

Han’s unexplained resurrection has fueled the rumours of resurrection of Gal’s character Gisele. And now the actress has spilt the beans about her appearance in the franchise. During an interview with MTV News, the actress spoke about working with her Red Notice co-star Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious before. When she was asked if she would reprise her role in the action film franchise, the actress said, “Oh wow, I don’t know. I have no idea. Right now it’s not on my to-do list.”

Recently, Gal Gadot shared a video of Wonder Woman 1984 lighting up the building of Burj Khalifa and wrote on Instagram, “#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas on December 17. Book your tickets now at @reelcinemas! #WW84”

The actress also spoke about it to Arab News about the special occasion. She said, “I’m so excited! Please take a photo and send it. I saw the model of what it should be looking like and it’s insane. I’m so, so honored.”

The Wonder Woman star also thanked the people of Dubai for giving her the chance to appear on the iconic structure. She also said, “I would love to (visit Dubai) and I wish all of you guys happy holidays and I wish you all health and happiness.”

