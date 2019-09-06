Dwayne Johnson Wants To Work With Spider-Man AKA Tom Holland & We Just Can’t Keep Calm!

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the richest actor in the world according to Forbes list 2019 is one the most hard working actor in the industry. The Rock had a long wrestling career before he started acting in movies and had a massive fan following already. He started his career with The Scorpion King and landed himself with a few good franchise movies like Jumanji and Hobbs & Shaw.

Time and again we have seen Rock praising some magnificent work by fellow actors in Hollywood and this time it is none other than our own Spider-Man aka Tom Holland. Tom made his debut with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and has already signed a few big projects with them. Tom and Iron Man aka Tony Stark’s bonding was one of the major highlights of Avengers series.

The Rock shared Tom Holland’s GQ photoshoot and wrote, “Very cool. @TomHolland1996’s a good buddy and continues to earn his success daily. That level of fame isn’t easy to navigate and he’s done it brilliantly & elegantly. Look forward to working with him one day.

#hardestworkersintheroom 👊🏾”.

Very cool. @TomHolland1996’s a good buddy and continues to earn his success daily. That level of fame isn’t easy to navigate and he’s done it brilliantly & elegantly. Look forward to working with him one day. #hardestworkersintheroom 👊🏾 https://t.co/hGmpIazTJm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 5, 2019

Tom actually mentioned Rock to be the most hardworking in the room in the interview and said, “The Rock is someone I’ve always look up to. His whole thing is: Be the hardest-working in the room. It’s something that I’ve really taken to heart.”

How sweet! Isn’t?

We can’t wait to see these two terrific actors coming together and working in a movie.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!