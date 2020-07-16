Dwayne Johnson Looks Every Bit Powerful As Black Adam In This Fan Art!

One of the biggest supervillain movies that are scheduled to release in 2021 is DC’s Black Adam. People are literally dying to watch their favourite Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Black Adam. The movie will release on 21st December 2021, but fans are waiting to see how Dwayne would look like Black Adam.

Jaume Collet-Serra who is known for directing movies like House of Wax and Orphan will helm Black Adam. In addition, Johnson had also announced on his twitter account that Larry Sher will be the cinematographer of the film. Initially, the principal photography of the film was scheduled to begin from July 2020 but due to the global pandemic of coronavirus, it has been pushed further.

But it seems that fans cannot wait to see Dwayne Johnson as Anti Hero Black Adam. A fan account on Instagram has shared a very creative artwork depicting The Rock as Black Adam.

Take a look:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the caption, pabloruizzx wrote, ’ @therock as Black Adam. Something quick I did a few days ago for fun. This PSD will be available on my Patreon page in a few hours.’

Dwayne Johnson is indeed very popular among youth. Recently the news of him being paired opposite Emily Blunt in a new superhero movie Ball and Chain had also made headlines. As per a report by Deadline, Ball and Chain is written by Emily V Gordon, Who is famous for co-writing 2017 romcom The Big Sick with her husband Kumail Nanjiani.

We think pabloruizzx has nailed it. His artwork is surely a masterpiece. How do you picturise Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam? Do let us Know.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!